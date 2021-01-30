



The Federal Commissioner representing Delta State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission RMAFC, Mr Andrew Agbaga, Saturday commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the demise of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

Until his death in the early hours of Thursday, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa was a Knight of Saint Christopher of the Anglican Communion and the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero.

Agbaga in a statement, said “the death of the elder statesman, Pa. Arthur Okowa came to us all as a shock”, saying “Pa Okowa was a refined father, a teacher and lover of God who at all cost lived in peace with all men and craved for a more united Delta.





“I wholeheartedly sympathize with the family of my dear Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire good people of Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government over the transition of a refined Icon to eternal realms”.

“I urge the Okowa family and the people of Owa-Alero Kingdom to take solace in the fact that our father has gone to rest with the lord.

“The Ika Nation and Nigeria, in general, will miss his patriotism, contributions and wise counsel. On behalf of my wife and my family, I pray to Almighty God to receive the soul of our dear father in His paradise.”