Rivers: Woman remanded for ‘bathing’ nine-year-old with hot water

A magistrate court in Port Harcourt has remanded one Oluchi Nkemjika for bathing her nine-year-old housemaid with hot water in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The police had last week arrested Nkemjika after neighbours at Paradise Avenue in Egbelu rescued the minor and alerted the police afterwards, as she attempted to conceal her crime.

The presiding Chief Magistrate S. Harry who adjourned the matter to the 6th of December also ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

It was gathered that Nkemjika, a mother of four denied committing the crime when the police arraigned her.

It took the intervention of a representative of Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) before the court gave the opportunity to the nominal complaint and Chairman of Paradise Avenue, Egbelu (Sam Ikem).

In the meantime, the FIDA representative Sophia Afolayan, shortly after the court proceedings commended the community leaders for prompt respond in saving the life of the victim.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Paradise Avenue, Egbelu, Sam Ikem who expressed surprise that the woman attempted to mislead the court, urged the police to thoroughly investigate Nkemjika’s husband who he alleged did nothing while such grievious crime was committed under his roof.

The FIDA representative, Sophia Afolayan said the federation would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion, noting that the woman’s action was a violation of the girl’s fundamental human rights and child abuse.

“We are going to follow the matter to a logical conclusion. This woman should not just be charged for grievious harm. This offence is to the extent of attempted murder, child labour and child abuse. If she really wants a house help, she should get somebody who is of age and not to bring a child and maltreat her,” she said.