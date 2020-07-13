



The Government of Rivers State has appealed to residents of the state to isolate for 14 days any visitor that comes into their homes, following the lifting of inter-state boundary travel and the resumption of domestic flights.

The Chairman, Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic, Paulinus Nsirim, made the appeal when he appeared in a live radio programme in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim, who is also the Commissioner for Information and Communications, advised those at airports and motor parks to ensure COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

‘It is very obvious that likely the disease would be imported. And that is why it is a collective responsibility. Those who are working at the airport owe this nation a duty to ensure that the relevant protocols at both entry and exit points are fully observed.





‘And those multi-nationals, individuals, who would receive visitors or may be staff from those heavily impacted areas, owe the state that responsibility to ensure that, that relevant protocol of 14 days isolation is adhered to,’ he stressed.

Nsirim also expressed regret that most religious organisations have failed to prevail on their members to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

‘The number 50 is for marriages and burials; churches 70 per service. But, of course, with the governor’s (Nyesom Wike) warning, it is very obvious that churches are flouting. And that is something that is worrisome.

‘I keep arguing that Christians need to be role models. Now, when Christians begin to flout government directives, I don’t think there is any hope for society. This is a clarion call to religious leaders. We shouldn’t sacrifice the lives of our members on the altar of church worship,’ he admonished.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications also explained how the Rivers government set up the committee to enforce the use of face masks.