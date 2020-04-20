<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers State Government has unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters, following their apology and commitment to be of good conduct.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, said that Governor Nyesom Wike approved the reopening of the business premises on Monday.

Adangor said: “We have unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters.





“His Excellency, the Rivers State Governor gave the approval today. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their business premises have been unsealed.

“We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”