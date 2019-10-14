<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rivers State University has dismissed a lecturer, Professor Tamunonimim Ngerebo, for extorting money from students in order to improve their academic marks.

The institution also ordered the immediate withdrawal of the degree certificates of its two graduates on the grounds of wrongful graduation.

Ngerebo, who was of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management before his dismissal, was said to have been in the habit of requesting financial gratification from students in exchange for higher scores in their examination result.

A source in RSU told newsmen that the lecturer was also accused of setting exam questions which would be difficult for any of his students and himself to answer, thereby creating avenues for some students to come for ‘sorting’, a term used to describe extortion from students.

The source explained that the management of the university under the Vice Chancellor, Prof Opuenebo Owei, had since begun the process of sanitising the institution and make it free from extortion, a habit said to be common among Nigerian university dons.

“The management of the university is taking a tough stance now for any corrupt act within the institution. The current VC is saying it is zero tolerance for corruption.

“As we speak, all Heads of Departments are all edgy. Many lecturers are currently facing panel for result alteration and other related offences. The dragnet is wide and all records and exam officers have been changed.

“Remember that there was a time the state governor, through the council, set up a committee to look at the complaints of racketeering and other offences. After that, we learnt that the university management is taking the matter head-on. Anybody that is found culpable is out.”

However, a document from the RSU management, confirmed the dismissal of Prof Ngerebo and the withdrawal of degree certificates of Wudat, Nasiru Kabiri (DE.2011/PT/0291) and Eppelle, Daniel Chamberlain (DE.2011/PT/03011).

The document, which was obtained by our correspondent via WhatsApp, expressed the university council’s determination to sanitise RSU and ensure that best practices were achieved.

“The 12th Governing Council of Rivers State University at its meeting held on Tuesday October 10, 2019, approved the dismissal of Professor Tamunonimim Ngerebo of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences, from the employment of the university for gross misconduct bordering on sorting and extortion of money.

“The council also directed the Senate of the university to withdraw the degree certificates of Wudat, Nasiru Kabiri (DE.2011/PT/0291) and Eppelle, Daniel Chamberlain (DE.2011/PT/03011), all of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences, on the grounds of wrongful graduation.

“The university council is determined to sanitise the university and ensure that the best practices are attained and will leave no stone unturned to reposition the university in line with the vision of the founding fathers,” the document read.