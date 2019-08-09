<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

He said the government would do everything to protect life and property.

Wike said the government had proscribed youth groups in the state because they have been hijacked by cultists.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said he spoke yesterday when he handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with communication gadgets to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See 4 Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping, Police Anti-Cultism, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“We are one state that has suffered neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support to fight insecurity. They have refused to pay back funds that we used in building federal projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises.”

The governor said he would increase support to security agencies because of the success of Operation Sting.

Wike announced a N30 million reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of killers of a director in the civil service during the Choba crisis, and a notorious criminal, Bobrisky in Gokana council.

“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate,” he added.

The governor said the vehicles and gunboats must be deployed to secure Rivers State.

Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura said the security agencies would use the vans to tackle criminals.

He said since the inauguration of Operation Sting, there had been improvement in security of life and property.