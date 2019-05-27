<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State has lauded the peace initiative of Governor Nyesom Wike to move the state forward.

Also, the Supreme Council has appealed to the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the election in Rivers, Biokpomabo Awara, to withdraw his case at the Election Petition Tribunal challenging the re-election of the governor, in line with Wike’s post-election peace initiative.

Chairman of the Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, King Kroma Amabibi Eleki, Sara XIV, Amanyanabo of Kula and the Secretary, King Bourdillon Allen Ekine, Oko XXVIII, Amanyanabo of Opukula (Old Shipping), spoke at the weekend, during a courtesy visit on the AAC governorship candidate.

They said it is time to end divisive politics and fighting in the state.

King Kroma Eleki appealed to the AAC candidate, who he referred to as their son, to accept the olive branch offered by the governor in the overall interest of peace and development of the state.

He said their decision to seek out of court solution to the Rivers governorship tussle was borne out of a genuine desire to reduce political tension in the state and insecurity occasioned by political activities.

Eleki said: “Let us work together with the current administration, so that there will be peace, harmony and unity in our Rivers State. We cannot continue to struggle, we cannot continue to fight, we cannot continue to argue. That is why we are here to plead with you as your fathers that, please, let put a stop to what is going on and let us accept the olive branch stretched out to us by the governor, so that we can work together for the progress and development of our dear state.’’

Ekine said the council would also seek an audience with the governor to consolidate on its reconciliation and peace move in the state.

In his response, Awara assured the royal fathers that he would revert to them after consulting with the leadership of his party and other relevant stakeholders in the state, on the appeal made to him to withdraw his case at the tribunal.

Awara said: “You have given me a task, I have to consult, I will revert back to you after meeting all relevant stakeholders that are involved in this. It is not just about me, Awara. It is about Rivers people. Like I said, I will revert to you after consulting with the stakeholders.”