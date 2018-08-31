A second class traditional ruler in Rivers, Chief Mene Nule, has advocated the stoppage of granting amnesty to criminals by federal and state governments.

Nule told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Friday that rather, the criminals should be made to face justice.

The traditional ruler, who is the Chairman, Taabaa/Bua Baa Council of Chiefs in Khana Local Government Area of the state, said “granting of amnesty by federal and state governments to criminals should be stopped.

He said: “The criminals should be made to pay for their crimes.”

He maintained that granting of amnesty to dubious characters would continue to encourage criminality in the society.

The late President, Umaru Musa Yar’adua, had in 2008 introduced amnesty programme when oil production in the South-South crashed, following the activities of militants in the region.

Nule, who decried the spate of violent crimes in Rivers, described the population of criminals in the state as unacceptable.

The traditional ruler blamed desperate politicians who wanted to be in office by all means, for arming youths to tackle their perceived political enemies.

He said it was saddening that while the politicians used youths to achieve their obnoxious political ambitions, their children were schooling in the best institutions overseas.

Nule said: “Their sponsors should return their children to join the “bad boys” to do the dirty jobs the boys are doing.

“The system is in a mess and we need miracles to come out of it.

“He that carries gun about and terrorising people should face the offences they committed in court.”

The traditional ruler noted that if the “evil boys” were arrested, prosecuted and jailed, others would learn a lesson and abandon crimes.

Nule, who is also a member of Ogoni Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, appealed to the gun- carrying youths to surrender the guns to the state government, rather than their paymasters.