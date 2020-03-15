<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rivers State govern­ment has declared that il­legal refineries, commonly known as ‘kpo-fire’ are op­erational in 14 out of the 23 local government areas of the state, even as it plans to set up modular refineries in parts of the state to dis­courage the practice.

Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, the state’s deputy governor, disclosed this weekend during an interactive meeting with leaders of Community Devel­opment Committees (CDC) in the state on the advantages of modular refineries.

Harry-Banigo said: “We need you to come on board this vision. We need you to buy into this policy. We want those involved in artisanal refining to know that we are doing all we can to accommo­date them.

“The governor wants the best for the people of Rivers State. We want our people to be gainfully employed in a venture that will not be inju­rious to our environment.

“We called because you are CDC Chairmen and your committee is about develop­ment. This is an innovation. It is not something that is hap­pening everyday.

“We are ready to encourage them, we are not arresting them. We are ready to assist them to form cooperative or cluster and we will register them. After meeting with you, we will meet with feder­al agencies, NNPC, DPR and NCMDB.”





Lamenting the extent of damage by illegal refining in the state, Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno, revealed that illegal bunkering and refining activ­ities were going on in commu­nities in no fewer than 14 local government areas in the state.

Tamuno expressed regrets that an illegal activity involv­ing about 2,000 people had put the lives of over seven million people of the state at the risk of cancer.

He said: “We have called you because you are very im­portant stakeholders in these issues. Issue of ‘kpo-fire’ is with us and those involved are sons and daughters of Rivers State. The development is causing a lot of devastation of the environment and the health of Rivers State.

“Kpo-fire is operational in at least 14 LGAs. We have soot everywhere. While few people smile to the bank, others are suffering health wise. In few years to come, there will be lots of cancer related health challenges in the state. As gov­ernment, we are concerned about the health of our people.

“We are here to provide vi­able alternative for a win win situation. As a government, we have on the table the idea of modular refineries.”