Commissioner for Sports; Hon. Boma Iyaye, has inaugurated a five-Man Sports Steering Committee for the Rivers State contingent (Team Rivers) for the National Sports Festival in Benin City tagged Edo 2020.

Members of the committee are;

1. Honour Sirawoo (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, R/S and Prèsident, SWAN) – Chairman

2). Nimifaa Sepribo Gilbert (SA to the Hon. Commissioner for Sports) – Secretary of the Committee

3). Mildred Hart (Acting Director of Sports, R/S) – Member





4). Chioma Christopher (Festival Secretary, Team Rivers) – Member

5). Opakriba Harry (Head of Coaches, Team Rivers) – Member

Terms of reference:

1). To take the Welfare of Team Rivers Athletes as top priority

2). To ascertain the terms of agreement between the Consultants and Team Rivers

3) To ensure the payment of all entitlements directly to Athletes and Coaches.

4). Ensure Team Rivers improve on its performance at the 19th edition of the festival in Abuja.