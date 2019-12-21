<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned members of the State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against attempting to illegally influence the decisions of the mobile courts.

Wike, who issued this warning while addressing members of the task force at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, cautioned that members of the task force had no power to interfere with the work of magistrates attached to the mobile courts.

He said. “I don’t want to hear these negative reports again. You have no right to direct the magistrates on what they should do. Nobody has given you the power to talk to the magistrates.

“Your duty is to arrest people and take them to the magistrates. It is left for the court to decide the matter based on the law. It is not for you to tell the magistrates what to do. You don’t have that power.”

The governor decried the dwindling performance of the task force, saying that they must improve their performance.

“Events have shown that 70 percent of you are doing things that are not right. You now allow illegal street traders to operate and you collect money.

“In some instances, you allow illegal motor parks to exist on our roads. That was not the case when you started operations. You must remember that nobody can be rich overnight.

“You have no right to open an account anywhere. If I decide to send you people home, you will start complaining. Several people are interested in carrying out these responsibilities,” he said.

The governor said that if the officials of the task force failed to improve, he would be compelled to take punitive measures against them.

He said, “This is the final time I will call you for a meeting. By the time I go round again and there is no improvement in your operations, I will send all of you packing.”