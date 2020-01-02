<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, his wife Justice Eberechi, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and other top officials welcomed 2020 in the presence of God at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace.

The service started about 9 pm on December 31, with clerics, choristers and the congregation praising God for his mercy and blessings.

Head of Service Rufus Godwins led the first thanksgiving for God’s preservation of the governor, and leaders of the state.

The second session, led by Rev. Felix Eke, focused on thanking God for the court victories during and after the elections.

He led prayers for the outstanding development projects under Wike’s leadership.

The choir led the congregation in a medley of songs, praising God and celebrating his blessings to the state in 2019.

Justice Nyesom-Wike took the first Bible Reading from Exodus 12:1-14, and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry-Banigo the second Bible Reading from John 1:1-18.

Hymns seeking God’s blessing and protection in 2020 were rendered by the congregation.

Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese Rev. Blessing Enyindah, in his sermon, said God would multiply grace and peace for Rivers people in 2020.

He said 2020 would be a year of greater grace and peace for Rivers State.

Enyindah urged the people to forget the past challenges and move on to achieve greater success in 2020.

The celebration ended with fireworks on the forecourt of the Government House.

Present were governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).