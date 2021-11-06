Rivers governor urges police to be professional in discharging duties

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be professional in carrying out their duties to ensure a safe and secured nation.

Governor Wike stated this at the foundation laying ceremony of Skill Acquisition Centre by the President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, at the Igwuruta Divisional Headquarters in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, observed that Nigeria needs men and women of the police and military to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties without regard to politics, ethnicity or creed.

Speaking to the President of POWA, who is also the wife of the Inspector General of Police, the governor said, “We thank your husband, the Inspector General of Police through you. So far, he has tried to be professional in the discharge of his duties. That is what Nigeria needs.

“I urge you to tell him to continue to strive to do so because it is the right way to go. He should remain steadfast and discharge his duties as a professional police officer. You can see that because he is doing his work professionally, it is robbing off on our police officers in the State.

“Our Commissioner of Police is performing very professionally and you can see the result in the security of Rivers State. At least, every resident of the state can attest to the good security in the state.

Rivers State is one of the most secured states in the country today. That is because the officers headed by the CP are doing their work professionally and cooperating with the governor and the State Government to ensure the safety of all, round the clock.

“I am very impressed with what you are doing here today, particularly that, you are matching your words with actions. We assure you that Rivers State Government will always support you to ensure that these your laudable footprints come to fruition.

“We commend all officers through the CP and, of course, all wives of our officers. I’m sure, if you are not giving your husbands the comfort and support they need, they would not be able to do what they are doing. Nowhere in the world is policing an easy job. When the entire family are supportive of the efforts of the officers, you begin to see the result.

“We thank you, dear President of POWA. You have a heart of gold to ensure the wives and children of the officers of the Nigeria Police are catered for.

“They say don’t just give a man a fish, but teach him how to fish. This skill acquisition centre is to teach them how to fish. It is very important that the wives and children take education and skill acquisition very seriously. In the advent of emergencies, they should be able to stand and take care of those left in the family.

“The government of Rivers State has always taken steps to ensure that officers and men of the police force and other security agencies who have any problem in the cause of their service are attended to. The Government does so to ensure those securing the state do so with confidence knowing that Rivers State Government will always have their back.

“Thank you for ensuring this effort truly manifests not only in the lives of dead officers but also those who are alive, including their wives and children.”

The President of POWA, Hajia Alkali Baba, thanked the governor for his continuous support to the officers and their wives in the State.

She noted that the Skill Acquisition Centre was birthed to provide diverse skills for officers, their wives and children to be self-sufficient and proud members of society.

She further encouraged the wives of the officers to continue being good and to keep the police barracks clean.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mr Friday Eboka, said when completed, the centre would be of immense benefit to all police officers, their wives and children.

The CP noted that he was not surprised that the welfare of officers, especially junior ones, has improved with the IGP on board.

The wife of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mrs Chimelum Eboka, noted that when wives and children of officers are trained and empowered, they would be able to assist their husbands and contribute meaningfully to the Police Force and Nigeria.