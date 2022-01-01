Rivers governor threatens to oust four first class traditional rulers

Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to depose four first-class traditional rulers who he said have been keeping away from functions organised by the Rivers State Government.

Wike, who said this in his new year message posted on his Facebook page on Saturday accused the traditional rulers of refusal to subject themselves to the authorities and directives of the state government.

Newsmen cannot ascertain why the traditional rulers were keeping away from Rivers State government functions.

But a source in Rivers told newsmen that one of the traditional rulers, the Amayanabo of Kalabari who is the father of Tonye Princewill, businessman and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, is late and has not been buried.

The other traditional rulers who, according to Wike, have consistently refused to attend functions organised by the state government are Amayanabo of Okrika, the Amayanabo of Ogu, and the Gbenemene Nyo-Khana.

Another source however said the threat may be linked to the politics of 2023 between the riverine and upland communities in the state without elaborating.

While warning the traditional rulers that they may be deposed of if they persisted in shunning government’s activities and functions, the Rivers State Governor said, “Let me also remind all government recognized traditional rulers that they are, at all times, subject to the authority and directives of the State Government and not to other allegiances, culture or otherwise.

“Therefore, the consistent absence of some first-class traditional rulers, especially the Amayanabo of Okrika, the Amayanabo of Ogu, the Amayanabo of Kalabari and the Gbenemene Nyo-Khana from participating in State functions is unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated.

“Should they, therefore, continue to absent themselves from State functions or in the regular meetings and activities of the State Traditional Rulers Council, we would have no option than to direct their immediate replacement.