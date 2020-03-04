<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In a move to re-invigorate the Civil Service of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday swore-in 17 new permanent secretaries.

Swearing in the Permanent Secretaries at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged them to contribute to the rapid development of Rivers State.

He urged them to “Use this opportunity to contribute to the development of the state. You were appointed under this administration, you owe the state the responsibility to perform. ”





Governor Wike said that the new Permanent Secretaries should be focused on service delivery.

“Your interest should be to serve the state and to support the commissioners, who are political heads to achieve the right developmental goals.

“Don’t give your commissioners problems. Also do not collude with the Commissioners to carry out illegal activities,” he said.