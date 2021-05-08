The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that his state will not be cowed into secessionist agenda.

This is just as Wike condemned the killings of seven police officers in the state.

The governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, after an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday called for calm in the state.

Wike, who presided over the meeting, condemned the attacks by the unidentified armed assailants on some police formations.

He reiterated that no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the State succumb to the secessionist agenda of those who are bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.





However, Wike, on behalf of the Government of Rivers State expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

The governor said: “On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks.”

Governor Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, as the Security Council has taken measures to secure the State, he tasked residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agents.