Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on the Federal Government to partner states to fight oil theft. Wike reiterated that oil bunkering has continued to worsen because of the participation of security agencies.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Wike spoke yesterday when a delegation of Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The delegation was led by Dr Vladimir Kreck, Andreas Lammel, and Dr Joachim Pfeiffer, of the German parliament.

Wike said: “Some of the security agencies are involved in oil theft. When you see oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved. They are fully involved.

“If the Federal Government comes strongly and partner the states, we will solve some of the problems. Also, we have the problem of politicisation of security; this is unfortunate in this country.”

The governor said the security framework of the state was negatively affected by oil majors patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs.

He noted that the state security council was liaising with oil majors to stop the patronage of cult groups for such jobs.

“We have told oil majors to patronise official state security agencies and stop patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs. This is because part of the problem is the oil majors’ continued patronage of cult groups,” he said.

Wike called for collaboration with Germany and the foundation to fight insecurity.

He sought the foundation’s partnership to attract German investors in agriculture to create jobs.

Kreck said the visit was aimed at advancing economic development.

He said: “We have been providing support for the democratic development of Nigeria since 2001. In Rivers State, we have been providing capacity building for lawmakers and security agencies.”

Kreck noted that the foundation invited two German lawmakers to Nigeria to acquaint themselves with the country’s economic development programmes.

Lammel said the main objective of the visit was to understand the economic development process and discuss oil production and development in the state.