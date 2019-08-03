<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia of his appointment with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dagogo Adonye Hart, said also relieved of his appointment was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The statement added that Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

The statement added that a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.