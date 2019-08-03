<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Samuel Eguma.

Report of Eguma’s sacking by the governor was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to the Rivers State Governor, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

It was gathered that Eguma might have been relieved of the position for allegedly spending state funds without getting an approval.

The sacking of the permanent secretary, according to the statement, takes immediate effect.

Wike was quoted as saying that Eguma’s sacking would serve as deterrent to other government officials, who were in the habit of spending state funds without approval.

The statement read, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Samuel Eguma, of his appointment with immediate effect.

“Governor Wike said the action is to serve as deterrent to other government officials who spend funds without approval.”

However, the statement did not give details of how the sacked permanent secretary was allegedly involved in spending funds without approval.