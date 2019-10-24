<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sacked his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Promise Wosu, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

A top official at Government House, Port Harcourt, who spoke in confidence on Thursday, disclosed that livid Wike decided to remove the CSO for stealing money meant for security chiefs, put at N63 million every month, for four years.

When contacted for further information, the Special Assistant to Rivers governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, did not answer his calls, while he had not replied the text and WhatsApp messages sent to his two lines, as at press time.

The Rivers Police Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in a telephone interview at 4:39 p.m., to know what the command would do with the CSO and the extent of investigation or likely prosecution, stated that he had not been briefed about the development.

It will be recalled that Wosu was Rivers Commander of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), before he was redeployed to Government House, Port Harcourt in 2015 as Wike’s CSO.