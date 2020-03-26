<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed the identity of the COVID-19 in the State.

He identified it to be a 19-year-old model from Edo State.

Wike said the patient resides in Port Harcourt and her history reveals that she travelled to France, Italy and Greece before returning to Port Harcourt on the 16th of March, 2020.

“On arrival to Port Harcourt, she was asymptomatic and commenced self isolation in her family house before her samples were collected and sent to the Reference Laboratory, Irrua in Edo State.

“The patient is presently being managed at the State Treatment Centre and she is doing excellently well,” he said.

Governor Wike made the announcement while confirming the index positive case of coronavirus in the state where he declared that the State Government has commenced contact tracing of all those she had contact with.

The Governor in a broadcast directed that all Civil Servants from Grade Level 1 – 10 are to remain at home from Friday, March 27 until further notice and all markets to remain closed.

According to him, “It is however unfortunate that despite all the preventive measures we put in place, our State has recorded a positive case as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





“As the State Chief Executive, I want to sincerely thank this young lady for her patriotic spirit which aided health officials to get relevant information in this direction

‘May I, therefore urge you all to remain calm because there is no cause for alarm. The State Government is fully prepared to ensure that the incident is contained to avoid further spread. ”

“All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 1 – 10 are to remain at home from Friday, March 27 until further notice.

“All markets in the State no matter how small are to remain closed with effect from Saturday, March 28, 2020.

“All Local Government Chairmen are to head Task Forces in their various Local Government Areas that will ensure that markets remain closed. Council Chairmen are empowered to confiscate the goods of defaulters.

“All Commissioners and Special Advisers are to monitor the compliance of the above directives in their various Local Government Areas.

“Security Agencies have also been directed to enforce all the decisions taken by the Security Council.”