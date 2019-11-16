<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the release of N132million for the payment of monthly allowances for NYSC members serving in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the National Youth Service Council (NYSC) at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said the payment process has been activated by his administration.

“We have released N132 million for the payment of the allowances for corps members serving in the state,” he said.

He further informed that funds have been released for the construction of drainage, completion of the 5000 capacity auditorium, 3000 mattresses and 1500 double-bunk beds for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Nonwa.

“The corps members are serving the interest of the state. We are only investing to enhance their performance.

“We have released funds for the construction of internal roads, drainage, 1500 double-bunk beds and 3000 mattresses at the Permanent Orientation Camp.”

He assured that the 5000-seater auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp will be delivered to the NYSC Governing Council in May 2020.

He urged the NYSC management to work out the issue of security at the NYSC Orientation Camp with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.