Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike met with Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, last night at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

The meeting was held to consolidate the gains of the partnership entered between Real Madrid and the Rivers State Government on the operation of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike in the meeting reiterated his commitment to developing the best Real Madrid Academy that would groom International football stars and empower less privileged children.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Leganes.

Governor Wike informed Florentino Perez that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will effectively combine football and education as it grooms new stars.

The Rivers state Governor lauded the leadership of Real Madrid Football Club for the partnership with the State Government, saying that the partnership will yield positive results for the global football family.

Florentino Pérez also praised Governor Wike for partnering with Real Madrid to set up the football Academy in Port Harcourt. He assured that the club will support the growth of the Real Madrid Academy in line with the partnership.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Foundation on Monday signed a ratification agreement on Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt.

After the signing of the Ratification Agreement, Governor Wike featured on Real Madrid’s Television Programme, where he explained the vision and mission of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt to the Madrid and football family.