Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has directed the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, RSU, to continue with the suspended employment exercise for academic and non-academic staff.

Commissioning the Rivers State University Students Union Building on Monday at the school premises, Governor Wike said that he was compelled to suspend the exercise because of the negative issues that bedeviled it.

“I suspended the process for the employment exercise due to the issues that emanated from it. The committee that I set up to investigate the process has turned in its report.

“I am satisfied with the report of the committee. Therefore, I have informed the Pro-Chancellor to go ahead with the employment exercise “.

Governor Wike said unlike other leaders, he has never interfered with admission and employment processes of any institution in the state, adding that his transparent approach to administration gives him the moral power to discipline erring officials.

The Governor approved the construction of an ultra-modern Senate Building for the Rivers State University. He said that if the Pro-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor make the design available on time, the building would be completed by the first anniversary of his second term.

He called on the Students Union Leadership to use the new facility to fight cultism, harassment of female students and examination malpractices.

Governor Wike urged the Acting Vice-Chancellor to be firm and ensure that the University continues to move forward.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu said the completion of the Students Unions Building is the sixth major project completed by Governor Wike in the institution.

He assured the Rivers State Governor that the Governing Council and Management of the institution will work towards making the State University, a world-class institution.

The Pro-Chancellor appealed to students to use the new building to fight vices. He said that the University should be a centre of learning.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Opuenebo described the delivery of the building as a milestone in the annals of students’ unionism.

“This is a milestone in the annals of students unionism. It gives the students a sense of belonging as major stakeholders “.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Mr. Sunday Okere said the magnificent building was constructed and equipped by Governor Wike.

President of the Students Union Government of the Rivers State University, Comrade Precious Pepple said that Rivers people re-elected Governor Wike because they want him to execute more projects for them.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of an Appreciation Award to the Rivers State Governor by President National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS, Comrade Patrick Ogbuehi.