Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the use of work equipment acquired by the Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency for the repair of roads in the state.

Wike commended the agency for the acquisition of the work tools, saying that the equipment would assist it deliver on its mandate to the people.

Represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, Wike said the attention he had been giving to the agency was because of its relevance to the maintenance of critical road infrastructure.

He said: “This agency is very close to the heart of the governor. That is why he is always interested in the output of the agency. It is for this reason that the governor personally selected members of this agency.

“The governor wants this agency to always perform. This informs why any non performing set is sacked, so as to create room for more performing persons.”

Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of jobs done do far by the agency. He particularly applauded the quality of work at Obiri-Ikwerre Junction.

He urged the agency to maintain the tempo of delivery for the good of the people of Rivers State.

Chairman of Rivers State Road and Rehabilitation Agency, Hon Timothy Nsirim, said the agency was able to acquire the work equipment because of the unity among its members, adding that the acquisition of work equipment was the first step towards achieving the goals set by Wike.