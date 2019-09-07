<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Works Commissioner in Rivers State and current member representing Khana/Gokhana Federal Constituency, Mr. Dumnamene Dekor, has dismissed the claim that the Governor Nyesom Wike demolished a mosque in Rainbow Town to pave the way for a housing estate.

Dekor, in a statement, made it clear that to the best of his knowledge as Works Commissioner, no mosque ever existed on the land in question.

The federal lawmaker, who accused the enemies of Wike of trying to stoke embers of religious crisis in the state using the mosque as a launching pad, explained that, as a commissioner who handled all works and land matters in the state for many years, there was no record to prove that any mosque ever existed on the said land.

He wondered why critics continue to accuse the governor on a matter which predated Wike, having been resolved by a subsisting court judgment in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) versus the Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the Governor of Rivers State and the Attorney General of Rivers State (defendants). Dekor affirmed that the court in that judgment ruled that the claimants had no approval to build on the disputed land.

He recalled that anti-Wike elements had in their statements affirmed that under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, the said ‘mosque’ had suffered two demolitions. “To every rational thinker, one again wonders why there was no hue and cry against Amaechi. Why all the noise against Wike? It clearly shows that there is more to all these than meets the eye,” he said.

Dekor, who is also one-time Deputy Speaker in State House of Assembly, noted that the mosque demolition drama could be likened to the biblical story of two women who appeared before Solomon contending for the ownership of a baby, adding that while the culprit suggested the cutting of the baby into two equal parts, the mother of the baby declined, reasoning that when the baby grows up, it would know its mother.

“These enemies of the state are fanning the embers of hate against Governor Wike, rooting to burn down the state just because they no longer have any stake in Rivers for the simple reason that they have long been rejected by the people,” Dekor said.