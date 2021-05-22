Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says that the tragic death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military personnel in an ill-fated plane crash in Kaduna on Friday was a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Governor Wike said he was saddened by the catastrophic crash that claimed the life of Lieutenant General Attahiru and others who, on March 23, visited the Government House, Port Harcourt, and with clarity articulated his vision and strategy to end insurgency in the country.

The governor expressed his condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased officers, who, in their live time served the nation meritoriously.





‘It is with profound sadness that I convey the deepest condolences of the Government and people of Rivers State to the Nigerian Armed Forces and bereaved families of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel on board the ill-fated aircraft,’ the governor said.

‘We feel deeply saddened by the colossal loss of these patriotic and thoroughbred officers who sacrificed their lives to make our nation safe. Our thoughts are with the Nigerian Armed Forces and affected families in this hour of grief.’

Governor Wike prayed that God grants courage and strength to the Armed Forces and bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.