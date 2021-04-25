Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has strongly condemned the barbaric and dastardly attack on security personnel along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre LGA of the State.

Governor Wike said there was no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

He expressed: “The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences”.





The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, affirmed that the Government and people of Rivers State stand in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence.

Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, has, therefore, demanded that the perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice.

It would be recalled that gunmen were reported to have attacked and killed several security personnel at different check-points along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre LGA on Saturday.