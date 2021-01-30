



Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has reiterated Governor Nyesom Wike’s resolve to the protection of lives and property of Rivers people.

Danagogo said that it was not surprising that the governor popularly referred as Mr. Quality Project leaves no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of persons who live and do business in the state.

The SSG said Wike has intensified efforts to ensure peace and security through deliberate projects delivery and manpower development.

He stated this during the hand-over of fully furnished Kpopie Police Station consisting of an administrative building and nine units of living quarters for police officers to the State Commissioner of Police in Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Danagogo said: “The peace and security of the state is paramount. Without peace, there can be no development in communities.

“As we look to government to provide development, there must be enabling environment to deliver on their promises, which is your corporation.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, the governor has asked me to hand-over this facility to the Nigeria Police to ensure that the police live up to their expectation of protecting lives and properties of all persons.

“I urge the police personnel here to take care of this facilities and match the governor’s expectation for safety. When you do your work right and fight insecurity, you do it for humanity and to God”.

He thanked the Dekor and Deyor communities for donating the land for the project.





Danagogo expressed: “We appreciate members of the Dekor and Deyor communities of Gokana for providing the land for the construction of the station. It does not stop here, continue to corporate with government and the police to ensure complete security in this area. If you vandalize this facility, you shot yourselves on the feet.

“I also urge the youths to corporate with the security, desist from vandalism and other vices that may compromise the security of this area”.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, thanked Governor Wike for always fulfilling his promises and ensuring the development of the state.

Mukan promised: “We assure you that, by providing comfort for our men, the men deployed to this area will provide their service to the best of their abilities with visible results for all to see. People will sleep with their eyes closed since the police is working with modern surveillance and logistics facility for the entire state”.

He also promised to deploy members of the trained community police personnel from the Gokana environment to the community.

Also, the State House of Assembly member representing Gokana Constituency, Dumle Maol, thanked the governor for the station which he remarked was the first of its kind in the State.

He added that the station and other projects serve as evidence of the governor’s widespread projects in parts of the state.

The contractor represented by the Project Engineer, said that the station houses an administrative block of offices, conference hall and cell, a four-bedroom apartment for the DPO and eight blocks of two-bedroom apartments for other officers fully-equipped with the state-of-art facilities.

The LGA Chairman, Paul Kobani, thanked the governor for ensuring peace and development of the Ogoni people with another laudable the project.