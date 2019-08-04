<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has banned Monday’s planned ‘#RevolutionNow’ protest in the state.

Activist Omoyele Sowore is the convener of #RevolutionNow protest. He has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS.

Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the #RevolutionNow protest and whatever illegal agenda it sought to pursue.

A statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant on Electronic Media, quoted the governor as saying: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest.”

Wike directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.

He urged parents to ensure that their children were not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action,” Wike said.