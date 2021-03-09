



Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his development programme is implemented to create a conducive environment that offers the people more opportunities to actualise their potential.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Rumuji-Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road, which was performed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, yesterday.

The governor said the road has been used as political campaign by politicians who would promise to rehabilitate it if the people supported them but will renege on such promise after elections.

Wike said he was convinced of the appropriateness to open up the area when he promised to reconstruct the road if they supported him.

“I’m sure, all those from Isiopko, Obele, Ibaa and Rumuji, will look back and reflect on how this road was. Do not forget it easily.

“Today, all of us can come back home. All of us can go to the market. We can all drive freely; those from Isiopko can pass through and go to Emohua. Those from Rumuji and all of you can pass through and go to the airport.

“This is what development is all about. Development is not about giving you money. It is all about making the environment conducive for economic activities to thrive.





“There is no way government can share money to everybody. But it has a duty to make the environment conducive for you to work and find food to eat.

“I’m sure, when this road was going on, most of you were employed and had made some money, and had supported members of your families. I am grateful to God for the grace of life and resources to execute this project.

“Let the opposition tell us what they had done for Rivers State. I hear they want to flag-off railway narrow gauge from here (Rivers State) to Maiduguri.

“Is that what we need? They want to do Bonny Deep Sea Port for how many years now? Before the drawing will come out, has the government not gone? In their hearts, they know they’ll not do it. They only have this year, next year is political year. Tell them we cannot be deceived any longer. I tell you, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a party that Nigerians and Rivers people have seen that has the zeal, and commitment to save Nigerians.”

Inaugurating the road project, Lamido expressed delight that development projects were not only executed in Port Harcourt alone, but in hinterland of Rivers.

Lamido said leaders like Governor Wike, have continued to demonstrate it is only the PDP that loves the people, will do things to improve their well-being and work for a united Nigeria.