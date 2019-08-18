<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rumuwoji community of Abali, Rebisi, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers state has faulted recent media claim of move by the state government to rename popular Rumuwoji Market better known as Mile 1 Market.

Chairman, Rumuwoji Community Council, Isaac Wigodo, in a statement yesterday said the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, soon to unveil an newly constructed ultramodern wing of the market, was not considering tinkering with its name.

According to him, “The state government we know will not think in that direction. The peddler of the purported publication by a provincial paper was only trying to cause confusion between Port Harcourt Chiefs and Rumuwoji community.

“Rumuwoji Mile 1 Market has been so named even before the Civil War. No state official or chief as insinuated has mentioned any such move to change the name. Someone from a neighbouring community is rather scheming to join the name of his community”