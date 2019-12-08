<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Government has directed the immediate release of five hundred million naira grant to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to enable it continue its transformation programmes.

Governor Wike announced the directive during the 37th Convocation Ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt on Saturday 7th December, 2019.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said under his watch the State Government would continue to invest and take necessary practical measures to strengthen the University to deliver on its mandate for the development of the Rivers People and the greater good of the State.

The State Chief Executive, who said the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education was a leading institution for the training of educators in Nigeria, stressed that teachers were the foundation of any viable educational system.

According to him the University was established by the State Government as a specialized institution for the practical training of graduate teachers.

He commended the Vice Chancellor and his team for enhancing the University’s carrying capacity, successfully mounting new academic programmes as well as graduating its first set of doctorate degree students.

Governor Wike who re-emphasized the State Government’s zero tolerance for cultism, sexual harassment, examination malpractice, sorting, sale of hand outs and extortion of students, directed the University Administration to investigate and weed out any lecturer or staff who engaged in money-for-grade, sex-for-grade and other untoward practices in tertiary institutions.

In his Address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, who expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for re-appointing him and his colleagues as the 11th Governing Council of the University reassured the Governor that they would continue to work with uncompromising zeal for excellence, integrity and service.

Also speaking the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Ozo-mekuri Ndimele said a total of 3,169 graduands made up of 45 Doctor of Philosophy, 1,070 Masters Degree, 391 Postgraduate diploma, 1,654 Bachelor’s Degree and 09 Certificates.

According to him 19 out of the graduands obtained first class Honours Degree.