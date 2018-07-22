The Rivers State Government says it has placed a temporary ban on protests around Isaac Boro Park and Government House axis in Port Harcourt from Monday 23rd July, 2018 till further notice and warns any person involved to drop the idea or face the wrath of the law.

The State Government in statement signed by Emma Okah, Commissioner for Information and Communications, said “The ban is because reliable security reports show that such protest may be hijacked by hoodlums who are likely to inflict violence on innocent people and cause breach of public peace and order.”

The statement warned members of the public is to heed this warning and remain vigilant and report suspicious characters to the police.”.