Rivers State Government has released 22 Exxon Mobil staff arrested April 16 for alleged violation of the State Executive Order restricting movement across her borders in the fight against Corona Virus.

Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, who announced their unconditional release Sunday morning also said the state would no longer press charges against the oil workers.

A statement from Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, quoted the Attorney General as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians”





Adangor is said to have monitored release of the oil workers at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, stressing that Rivers Government remains resolute on implementing her measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

A security team led by now redeployed Rivers Commission of Police, Mastapha Dandaura, had April 16 arrested the 22 Exxon Mobil staff as they entered the state through her borders with Akwa Ibom in violation of the State Executive Order.

The order stipulates that Health Authorities ascertain the coronavirus status of those entering the from land, water or air routes even if on essential duty.