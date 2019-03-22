TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MIKE SMITH Joint Military Task Force (JTF) spokesman Lt.Col. Onyema Nwachukwu speaks on illegal oil refineries and miltary operations to dislodge oil thieves in Bayelsa State of Niger Delta on April 9, 2013. Shell Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) had threatened to shut down production in April for nine days in the entire Nembe Trunk Line to remove a number of bunkering points on pipelines vandalised by oil thieves in the region. Since 2009, SPDC has experienced an upsurge in vandalisation of pipeline network by criminals causing severe environmental devastation and forcing the company to lose 60,000 barrels daily this year. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)
The Nigerian Police Force the Nigerian Army on Friday announced that they have resolved the conflict that ensued between them during the governorship and House of Assembly election in Rivers State.

Police spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, stated this in Abuja at a joint news briefing by spokespersons of the police and the military at the Defence headquarters.

Mba, who spoke on behalf of Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI) and his counterparts of the Army, Navy and Air Force, explained that the conflict had been resolved.

He said, “The two security agencies are working in synergy to guarantee peaceful and secure environment for all law-abiding Nigerians to exercise their civic right of voting.

“In keeping to this mandate, we want to reiterate our joint commitment to the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for March 23, 2019.’’

Meanwhile, he cautioned that any person or group of persons who may attempt to truncate the supplementary elections would be made to face the law irrespective of status.

