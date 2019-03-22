



The Nigerian Police Force the Nigerian Army on Friday announced that they have resolved the conflict that ensued between them during the governorship and House of Assembly election in Rivers State.

Police spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, stated this in Abuja at a joint news briefing by spokespersons of the police and the military at the Defence headquarters.

Mba, who spoke on behalf of Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI) and his counterparts of the Army, Navy and Air Force, explained that the conflict had been resolved.

He said, “The two security agencies are working in synergy to guarantee peaceful and secure environment for all law-abiding Nigerians to exercise their civic right of voting.

“In keeping to this mandate, we want to reiterate our joint commitment to the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for March 23, 2019.’’

Meanwhile, he cautioned that any person or group of persons who may attempt to truncate the supplementary elections would be made to face the law irrespective of status.