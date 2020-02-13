<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council, headed by the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has taken far-reaching decisions to give impetus to the mandate given to the council by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to newsmen, shortly after a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulius Nsirim, said with effect from February 11, an E-Registration Platform for all businesses in Rivers has been put in place to ensure businesses come under a database.

According to him, a help desk has also been established in the office of the deputy governor in line with the decision.





“Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council met today, and it was agreed that, “beginning from today, an E-Registration Platform for all businesses in Rivers State has been put in place. This will ensure businesses in the state come under one database to ensure ease of doing business did not hamper in anyway.”

According to him, the decisions taken by the council were tailored towards meeting the mandate of Governor Wike to create a favourable business environment for investors.

The decisions taken by the council are to ensure the governor’s mandate is given the needed impetus to create right environment that will make Rivers State investor’s choice and haven.

Nsirim further disclosed that the Ease of Doing Business Council also set up an Investment Promotion Committee, headed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications himself.