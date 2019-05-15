<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The people of Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have resolved a 37-year old chieftaincy tussle, which factionalised the once-peaceful riverine community.

The battle of supremacy, which was between the Sara Royal House and the Okoh Royal House had led to the existence of parallel Council of Chiefs in the community.

At the event to make the end of hostilities in the kingdom, held at the community square, the leaders of the two warring groups, King Kroma Eleki of the Sara Royal House and King Bourdillon Ekine of the Oko Royal House officially dissolved and collapsed their Council of Chiefs into a new body known as the Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (KSCTR)

Speaking at the event, Eleki, who is the Amanyanabo of Anyame-Kula and Chairman of the newly created KSCTR, said history will be kind to an illustrious son of the area Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr. for initiating the peace move.

He urged all Kula sons and daughters to promote love, unity and brotherliness, and eschew hatred, disharmony, disunity and all divisive tendencies capable of causing disaffection amongst them.

Also speaking, Ekine, who is the Amanyanabo of Opu-Kula the Old Shipping and Secretary of the KSCTR, also acknowledged the role played by Tein Jr. in developing the area, creating wealth and uniting the people.

The traditional ruler said the era where different Royal Houses operated isolated traditional rulership in Kula were gone for good.

He noted that no community can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere devoid of peace and cohesion among the people particularly the traditional leadership who are the custodian of the culture of peaceful co-existence.

Some stakeholders of Kula Kingdom, including Alapuye Elekiye-Okpara and Wapakabuari Ebejiye-Gaga who spoke on the sideline of the occasion described the inauguration of the Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers as historic.

They regretted that Kula has suffered so much setback and avoidable deaths in the past as a result of the age long chieftaincy tussle in the area.

The stakeholders urge the Rivers State government to support the peace move in Kula by recognizing the newly inaugurated Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers as the highest decision making organ and authority of Kula Kingdom.