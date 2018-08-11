The Rivers state government has confirmed the death of its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Honourable Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma.

He died on Friday at a hospital in London, a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, said.

According to Okah, until his death, Aguma served with an amazing sense of responsibility, commitment, passion, competence and courage.

“At all times, even in his sick bed, his exemplary zeal to serve Rivers State never waned,” he added.

Consequently, the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike ordered that flags should be flown at half-mast for two days starting from Saturday, August 11, 2018, in honour of the departed legend.

The government said Aguma will indeed be missed for his versatility and invaluable contributions to the development of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

It, therefore, called on all Nigerians to continually remember the family of the deceased in their prayers.

“This loss is monumental but we urge all people of goodwill to remember his wife, children, mother and the entire Late Chief Emmanuel W. Aguma family of Port Harcourt as well as the State in prayers”.

Aguma, SAN, was a member of Peoples Democratic Party. Between 2000 and 2002 Aguma worked as Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch, and also chaired the Bar from 2006 to 2008.

On 10 July 2015, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on him alongside 20 others.