Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday assured civil servants of his government’s readiness to pay their promotion areas.

Speaking at an interactive forum with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Wike said the government had not paid arrears due funds constraints.

The state government has not promoted workers or paid annual increments for the past three years.

The state government has also not paid the promotion arrears of workers promoted by the former administration.

The government has been criticized for announcing openings for employment into the Neighborhood Watch Scheme while it claims it lacks funds for workers’ welfare.

Although, the governor did not categorically promise conducting promotion or pay incremental, he promised to pay those already promoted.

‘’We couldn’t pay because we had no money, but let me promise that something will be done.

‘’My stand is that promotions must be properly done, and the financial implications considered,’’ he said.

Wike said that it was wrong for government autonomous institutions such as universities to promote workers without consultations while someone else paid the salaries.

“Consultations must be made to ensure clarity and standard,’’ he said.