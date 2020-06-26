



Rivers State Government has banned the proposed fishing festival scheduled to hold at Onyeada in Andoni Local Government Area on July 5, 2020, for security reasons.

The ban was contained in a statement issued yesterday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The order warned members of the public not to visit Onyeada community for the purpose of proposed fishing festival.





Also, the state government has vow to deal decisively any one that contravenes this order and directed security agencies to arrest defaulters.

Nsirim stated: “To this end, security agencies have been directed to ensure that the festival does not hold.

“Members of the public are hereby warned not to go to Onyeada for the purpose of any festival, as anyone that violates the directive will face the full wrath of the law”, he warned.