The committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State has invited the chairmen of Ahoada East, Akuku Toru, Bonny and Oyigbo Local Government areas to appear before it on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

A statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt said the chairmen are to appear with their council secretaries, head of local government administration and head of personnel management.

Others to appear alongside the chairmen are; treasurers, cashiers as well as the director of works of the councils.

The statement added that they are to appear at the conference room of the deputy governor, at the Government House in Port Harcourt at 10 am prompt.

It will be recalled that when he set up the committee, the state governor, Nyesom Wike had made it clear that the aim of the investigative panel was not to witchhunt anybody as mostly speculated.

The governor noted that the essence of the committee was to promote prudent management of resources and encourage development at the grassroots.