Barely one week after it was presented by Governor Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 for the sustained development of the state.

The House of Assembly passed the 2020 Budget on Friday after members debated on the highpoints of the Budget at their plenary.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani posed the question for the passage of the Budget which was unanimously approved by members of the Assembly who were present.

He said that the passage of the 2020 Rivers State Budget will ensure the sustained development of the state from January to December, 2020.

“The House has approved the 2020 Budget of Rivers State. The clerk should liaise with the legal department to get a clean copy for presentation to the Rivers State Governor for his assent,” Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said.

He said that the Rivers State House of Assembly worked on the budget to create the platform for immediate implementation.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ehie Edison said the budget will enhance the transformation of Rivers State, as key projects have been outlined for the development of the State.

He said that the 2020 budget captures all sectors of the state’s economy, adding that, with this, Rivers State will remain on the path of development.

Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaehwule said that the highpoint of the 2020 budget is the inclusion of funds for the new minimum wage.

Deputy Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Major Jack said that the 2020 Budget has been designed to ensure that all parts of Rivers State continue to benefit from the pro-people leadership of Governor Wike. He said that the state lawmakers will continue to support the Wike Administration.

The Rivers State 2020 budget has a total recurrent expenditure of N156,659,436569.00, while Capital expenditure is N374,153,920,743.00.