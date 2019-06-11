<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed two commissioner-nominees for appointment into the State Executive Council.

The commissioners are the immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Zaccheus Adangor and a former lawmaker and one time caretaker committee chairman for Eleme Local Government Area, Isaac Kamanu.

The two were screened following an executive directive by Governor Nyesom Wike.

While Kamanu was allowed to take a bow and leave, Adangor was seriously quizzed on issues pertaining to criminal justice system among others, and how he will facilitate speedy delivery of justice.