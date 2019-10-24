<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers government said the monthly Sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, October 26, across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 7am – 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, announced this in a statement today.

He said there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the exercise.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator enjoined all Local Government Council Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State, Councilors to mobilize their people and ensure they clean their surroundings while also ensuring that water channels are cleared of debris to allow for free flow of water.

He also appealed to security agencies, particularly the police and its Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders, to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

The RIWAMA boss also called on traditional rulers, Church leaders, Community Development Committees (CDCs), youth groups, religious groups and organizations to mobilize their members to clean their surroundings.