The Delta State Government has raised an alarm over the increasing number of flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state.

Thus, the state has called for support for the victims who have been in camps for about four weeks after their homes, crops, birds and food were washed by the flood.

Besides, the victims at the camps are equally faced with prevailing ailments such as malaria, skin diseases, arthritis and high blood at the camp.

The victims are appealing to the government to help restart their farms whenever the flood subsides.

The camps visited were Patani IDP Camp in Patani Local Government Area, Emede Camp in Isoko South LGA, Alaka (Ozoro) in Isoko North LGA, Ashaka Camp in Ndokwa East LGA, Utagba-Ogbe Camp in Ndokwa West LGA and Ewulu in Aniocha South LGA.

Mr Chiedu Ebie, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, State Flood, Risk Alert and Management Committee lamented the situation in an interview with newsmen after a tour of six out of the 11 established IDP camps in the state.

He said that the State had in four weeks recorded a total of 18,000 persons in the 11 established IDPs camps across the state compared to about 10,000 persons recorded within the same period last year.

Expressing that the number could rise, he assured that the state government would do within the resources of the state government to assuage the challenge.

He appealed to well-meaning people in the state to support the government, saying no support would too small to support the government in managing the situation in the camps.

“We are here to see that the template set by the committee is working and to find out how the camp commandants are coping.

“We have a total of 11 camps, we recorded over 18,000 IDPs and as you can see from the six camps we have visited today, the number of displaced persons in the camps are over 10, 000 persons

“In Patani IDP camp is 5,228 persons; Emede camp 2,842; at Alaka we have 2,756; Ashaka is 1,686, Utagba-Ogbe is 1,650 and in Ewulu the number is 1,772 persons”.

“But in total, we have over 18,000 in just about four weeks which is more than what we had last year of about 10,000 IDPs in four weeks, in Emede-Ozoro for instance last year it was about 1, 500 but now it is over 2,000 persons.

“I think everything is okay except for one camp, the camps are well managed because the level of hygiene is high. The only problem we seem to have is that the number of persons in the camps is high this year above our projection, but we have to deal with that”

“This is a source of concern to us in terms of the rise in the number of persons in the camp. The state government most definitely will need support but in the interim, as a state, we are proactive in putting up camps immediately we receive notification from NiMet,” Ebie said.

He added, “We got donations from a few individuals and few organisations. Last year, the Vice President came to inspect one of the camps in Asaba, so, we look forward to receiving support from the Federal Government in terms of relief materials,” he stated

In an interview, some of the inmates thanked the government but asked for more support in terms of improvement in the feeding, sleeping mattresses and financial assistance to rehabilitate their homes and businesses after the flooding.

Mrs Rebecca Onajite in Patani Camp appealed to government to provide them with seedlings, birds, fingerlings and cash to enable them to return and rehabilitate their business when the flood subsides.