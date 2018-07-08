A daughter of the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Nigerian presidential election, Moshood Abiola, says his death in the course of the efforts to reclaim his mandate has motivated her into active politics so as to continue where he stopped.

Aderinsola Abiola stated this on Sunday in an interview with journalists at the 20th remembrance anniversary of Mr Abiola held at Gbagura Central Mosque in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said she was convinced that her father did not die in vain in the struggle to usher in democracy to Nigeria.

“My father’s death is not enough to discourage me from active politics, but his demise is a vehicle to inspire me to participate in active politics. My father stood for what he believed in and was interested in national development,” she said.

The 27-year-old, who sponsored the remembrance anniversary celebration, said it was important for her to organise the prayer session, because her late father stood for what he believed in while alive.

She said failing to emulate Mr Abiola’s political struggle would mean he died in vain; stressing, however, that he did not die in vain because his death paved way for enduring democracy in Nigeria.

Ms Abiola, who is a Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, donated books to Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, her father’s Alma Mata. She also offered scholarships as part of the remembrance ceremony, saying her late father was a known lover of education.

She, however, confessed she has been missing her father’s caring nature, recalling that he did not allow any of his children lack anything.

Ms Abiola also praised President Muhammed Buhari’s administration for recognising Mr Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Similarly, a former deputy governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, in his speech at the occasion said the late Mr Abiola was a pathfinder who cannot be forgotten.

He said a majority of politicians in power were enjoying the dividends of Mr Abiola’s death, as he laid down his life for democracy in the country.

Mr Oladunjoye prayed for his soul to rest in peace.