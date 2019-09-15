<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Centre Against Impunity, a human rights body, has appealed to Nigerian Navy to immediately release Captain Dada Labinjo and seven other Nigerians, saying their continuous detention despite court ruling, is a violation of their human rights.

Labinjo had been in detention for over a year over allegations the centre considered unfounded, lamenting that even when the Federal High Court ordered his release and reinstatement, the Naval officer had continued to languish in detention without being charged to court.

Comrade Shina Loremikan, the Executive Director, Centre Against Impunity, at a briefing in Lagos at the weekend, said it was imperative to bring to the public, the unwarranted mental and physical agony Labinjo and his family had been undergoing.

He said Labinjo, his wife, Lt. Commander Sherrifat, and 20 of his crew were arrested and detained on August 25, 2018.

He said efforts to ensure fairness to him and others proved abortive, adding that it was only when the matter was brought to public notice in July 27 that Labinjo’s wife and 13 crew members arrested with him, were release to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for trail.