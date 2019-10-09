<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A legal practitioner and rights activist, Morakinyo Ogele, has sued the Rector and the Registrar of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State to High Court of Justice of Ondo State, Akure Division, over the closure of the institution’s staff school and the alleged sacking of the members of staff of the school.

He made the application in the public interest as provided for by fundamental rights (Enforcement Procedures Rules) 2009.

Other respondents joined in the matter are the polytechnic, governing board of the polytechnic, Mr. Banjo ALABI, Chairman, Governing Board of the Polytechnic, Ondo State Government and the Attorney General of the state.

In the motion No: AK/84m/2019, the applicant is seeking an order of court directing Ondo State Government (6th respondent) to order the reopening of the staff school, which was illegally and unlawfully closed down by the polytechnic (1st respondent).