Guduwawa community in Gezawa local government area of Kano state, a community hosting Amaravo Rice Milling Company has been served with a street lights with a view to boosting business activities in the area.

The project was executed by Amaravo under Fullmark commodities limited as part of the company’s social cooperate responsibilities.

Speaking, the spokesperson of Gunduwawa Community Development Association, Malam Ibrahim Burga, said the company had changed a lot of things in the community as it brings wealth and new development in the area.

He added that hundreds of youths in the area were employed at different capacities in the company, thereby making them self-reliant and more productive in the society.

“The coming of this company has been a blessing to us. Many of our youths are gainfully employed in this company. However, as if this is not enough the company has installed street lights in our community and this has indeed assisted our members by making movement and businesses easy. We must commend the management of this company for supporting this community and we hope other companies will emulate them,” said Burga.